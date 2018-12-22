Vanguard Extended Market ETF (VXF) Stake Lessened by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 185,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,336 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $22,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $131,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 86.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 407,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Finally, Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 329,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,797,000 after buying an additional 36,222 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $95.52 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.23 and a fifty-two week high of $125.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be issued a $0.492 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Extended Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Vanguard Extended Market ETF (VXF) Stake Lessened by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/vanguard-extended-market-etf-vxf-stake-lessened-by-the-manufacturers-life-insurance-company.html.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.