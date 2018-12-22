Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,978 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $23,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 22,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 11,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 36,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 83,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $45.04 and a 1-year high of $58.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.4461 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/vanguard-ftse-all-world-ex-us-etf-veu-shares-sold-by-the-manufacturers-life-insurance-company.html.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.