Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (VWO)

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2591 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th.
Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $37.87 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $50.99.
About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF
The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.
See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.