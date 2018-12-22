Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2591 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $37.87 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $50.99.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/vanguard-ftse-emerging-markets-etf-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-0-26-vwo.html.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.