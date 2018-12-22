Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.97 Per Share

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.9737 per share on Friday, December 28th. This represents a $3.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Shares of VPL opened at $60.12 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $59.97 and a 52-week high of $77.96.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

