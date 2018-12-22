Vanguard Group Inc Cuts Stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR)

Vanguard Group Inc trimmed its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,433,694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 470,913 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc owned 9.84% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $956,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scopia Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 5,361,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $491,453,000 after buying an additional 310,584 shares during the period. OZ Management LP grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 2,711,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $248,533,000 after purchasing an additional 674,692 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,321,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,811,000 after purchasing an additional 265,361 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,669,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,002,000 after purchasing an additional 28,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,279,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,948,000 after purchasing an additional 31,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPR. Bank of America upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $105.00 price objective on Spirit AeroSystems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Standpoint Research upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Monday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.60.

Shares of SPR opened at $67.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.49 and a 52 week high of $105.20.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 8.97%.

In other news, SVP John A. Pilla sold 9,642 shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $810,024.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,962.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $41,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,769.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Vanguard Group Inc Cuts Stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/vanguard-group-inc-cuts-stake-in-spirit-aerosystems-holdings-inc-spr.html.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and offers related spares and maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Read More: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.