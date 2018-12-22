Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stake in SBA Communications Co. (SBAC)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,461,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380,936 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 16.29% of SBA Communications worth $2,965,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,069,000 after buying an additional 10,515 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 9.3% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 385,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 25.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBAC opened at $161.79 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $146.13 and a one year high of $177.67.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($1.64). SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.51, for a total transaction of $1,725,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,952.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian D. Lazarus sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $2,746,375.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,571,179. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 514,887 shares of company stock worth $88,441,242. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Bank of America set a $189.00 price target on SBA Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $180.00 price target on SBA Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.90.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By "Building Better Wireless," SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services.

