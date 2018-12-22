Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,398,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 470,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 6.84% of Baxter International worth $2,805,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.56.

Shares of BAX opened at $62.90 on Friday. Baxter International Inc has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $78.38. The company has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.65%.

Baxter International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Carole J. Shapazian sold 11,749 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $804,571.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,429.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $100,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,013,249 shares of company stock worth $549,865,102 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

