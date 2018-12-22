Vanguard Group Inc Raises Holdings in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)

Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,105,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned 7.38% of Nasdaq worth $1,038,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Nasdaq by 5,285.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 317.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NDAQ. BidaskClub raised shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.79.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $79.51 on Friday. Nasdaq Inc has a 12 month low of $72.98 and a 12 month high of $96.84. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $600.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.35%.

In related news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 1,553 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $129,939.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lars Wedenborn sold 2,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $224,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

