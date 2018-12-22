Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.69 (VO)

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.6897 per share on Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $134.04 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.73 and a fifty-two week high of $167.16.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

