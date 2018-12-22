Veeco Instruments (VECO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.46

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.46 and last traded at $6.51, with a volume of 1140700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $345.07 million, a P/E ratio of -325.50 and a beta of 0.63.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $126.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.50 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 45.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.93%. Veeco Instruments’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VECO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the second quarter worth $147,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the second quarter worth $201,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 443.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the second quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the second quarter worth $272,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor process equipment worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam etch and deposition systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

