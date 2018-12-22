Verisign (VRSN) vs. AGM Group (AGMH) Financial Review

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) and AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Verisign and AGM Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verisign 0 3 1 0 2.25 AGM Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Verisign currently has a consensus price target of $160.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.33%. Given Verisign’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Verisign is more favorable than AGM Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.1% of Verisign shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of AGM Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Verisign shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Verisign and AGM Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verisign 41.82% -38.09% 20.84% AGM Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Verisign and AGM Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verisign $1.17 billion 14.78 $457.24 million $3.68 38.71 AGM Group $12.54 million 48.22 $3.89 million N/A N/A

Verisign has higher revenue and earnings than AGM Group.

Summary

Verisign beats AGM Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc. provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities. The company also provides infrastructure assurance services, including distributed denial of service protection and managed domain name system services. It serves financial institutions, software-as-a-service providers, e-commerce providers, and media companies through direct sales and indirect channels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About AGM Group

AGM Group Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on providing financial technology services to brokers and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. It offers online trading platform application, and computer program technical support and solution service; trading services for foreign exchange, precious metals, and oil spot contracts; and program trading application technology and management services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.

