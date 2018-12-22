Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 12,603 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 227.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,603 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Generac by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $1,974,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,151,322.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,253,640. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GNRC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Generac from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Generac from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Generac from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Generac from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.98.

GNRC stock opened at $47.20 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $60.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.35.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.35. Generac had a return on equity of 47.44% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $559.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other engine powered products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

