Verition Fund Management LLC Has $949,000 Holdings in Five9 Inc (FIVN)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 77.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,725 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 81.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $447,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,451,570.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 1,031 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $44,817.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,312.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,290 shares of company stock valued at $4,842,943. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $39.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,032.50, a PEG ratio of 104.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Five9 Inc has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $49.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five9 Inc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Five9 from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub cut Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Five9 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Five9 from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.92.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

