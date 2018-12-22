Verition Fund Management LLC Has $990,000 Holdings in Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 63.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,623,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,141 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 696.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 403,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,528,000 after buying an additional 352,487 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 16,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,144,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,037,000 after buying an additional 48,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.71.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.02. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $22.32 and a 12 month high of $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

