Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $1.06 Million in Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) Stock

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Man Group plc increased its position in Crown by 31.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Crown in the third quarter worth $16,516,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in Crown by 0.8% in the third quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,874,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,960,000 after buying an additional 30,065 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the third quarter worth $1,240,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Crown by 101.6% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,297,000 after buying an additional 2,271,146 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCK. ValuEngine lowered Crown from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. TheStreet lowered Crown from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Crown from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Crown has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

Shares of CCK opened at $41.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $59.50.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 59.62% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products for consumer goods in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its primary products include steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage products; and metal vacuum closures, steel crowns and caps.

