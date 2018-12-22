Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the highest is $1.13. Verizon Communications posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $4.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.45 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 35.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Scotiabank set a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.86.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.92. 54,451,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,833,078. The firm has a market cap of $227.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $61.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 303,821,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,221,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957,224 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 303,821,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,221,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957,224 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 276,264,842 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $14,749,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117,952 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 71,733,981 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,829,877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69,165,256 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,479,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

