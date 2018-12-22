Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Stake Boosted by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 53.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,444 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,083 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the second quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 472,006 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $23,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $4,221,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $556,000. Markel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $2,616,000. Finally, Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.5% during the first quarter. Trust Co now owns 100,146 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,126 shares during the period. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.89 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $54.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $230.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.49. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $61.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.45 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 35.50%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.44%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

