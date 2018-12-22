VIBE (VIBE) Reaches Market Cap of $7.81 Million

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. VIBE has a total market cap of $7.81 million and approximately $228,013.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIBE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000745 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance and HitBTC. Over the last week, VIBE has traded up 42.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009112 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025229 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.30 or 0.02638208 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00147446 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00180348 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000117 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025075 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025164 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE’s genesis date was July 25th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,080,096 tokens. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io.

VIBE Token Trading

VIBE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

