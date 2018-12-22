Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,844 Shares of Autohome Inc (ATHM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Autohome by 208.2% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,630,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $435,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,567 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,374,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,184,000 after buying an additional 20,050 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,280,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,973,000 after buying an additional 208,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,805,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $217,159,000 after buying an additional 124,612 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,639,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $126,882,000 after buying an additional 463,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Monday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.34 price target for the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Autohome from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. CLSA set a $95.00 price target on shares of Autohome and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.89.

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $74.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.89. Autohome Inc has a 1-year low of $61.43 and a 1-year high of $119.50.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.16 million. Autohome had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 29.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Autohome Inc will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

