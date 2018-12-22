Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 228.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,666,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,226,000 after purchasing an additional 44,538 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,792,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,298,000 after purchasing an additional 803,888 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 719,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,830,000 after purchasing an additional 16,360 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 284,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,690,000 after purchasing an additional 109,200 shares during the period. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $45.85 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $44.96 and a one year high of $84.68. The stock has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATVI. Gabelli began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, October 15th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price target on Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.57.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

