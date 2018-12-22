Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases New Holdings in Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,521 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Twilio by 4,157.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,504,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,820 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,266,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Twilio by 684.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 828,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,517,000 after acquiring an additional 723,257 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,212,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,649,000 after acquiring an additional 602,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 883,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,516,000 after acquiring an additional 477,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 20,830 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total transaction of $1,492,886.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 3,520 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total transaction of $304,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,365 shares of company stock valued at $12,982,477 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $76.15 on Friday. Twilio Inc has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $100.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. Twilio had a negative net margin of 16.70% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWLO. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Twilio to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Twilio to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.32.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/vident-investment-advisory-llc-purchases-new-holdings-in-twilio-inc-twlo.html.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.