Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 111.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $931,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,676,000 after acquiring an additional 14,673 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 57,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,796 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $773,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 498.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLG. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SL Green Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.92.

In other news, CEO Marc Holliday sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $4,677,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto sold 3,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $365,241.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,064.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,967 shares of company stock valued at $17,427,192 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

SLG opened at $80.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.09. SL Green Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $80.11 and a 12-month high of $106.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $250.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.18 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 5.05%. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/vident-investment-advisory-llc-raises-holdings-in-sl-green-realty-corp-slg.html.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2018, SL Green held interests in 106 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

Further Reading: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.