Village Bank and Trust Financial (VBFC) vs. First National Bank Alaska (FBAK) Financial Comparison

Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) and First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

First National Bank Alaska pays an annual dividend of $12.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Village Bank and Trust Financial does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Village Bank and Trust Financial and First National Bank Alaska’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Village Bank and Trust Financial -6.49% -5.07% -0.37% First National Bank Alaska N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.1% of Village Bank and Trust Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of First National Bank Alaska shares are held by institutional investors. 53.2% of Village Bank and Trust Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Village Bank and Trust Financial has a beta of -0.52, meaning that its share price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First National Bank Alaska has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Village Bank and Trust Financial and First National Bank Alaska’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Village Bank and Trust Financial $25.40 million 1.62 -$3.09 million N/A N/A First National Bank Alaska N/A N/A $41.40 million N/A N/A

First National Bank Alaska has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Village Bank and Trust Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Village Bank and Trust Financial and First National Bank Alaska, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Village Bank and Trust Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A First National Bank Alaska 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

First National Bank Alaska beats Village Bank and Trust Financial on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Village Bank and Trust Financial Company Profile

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking. It accepts checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services. The company also provides secured and unsecured commercial loans to small- and medium-sized businesses for various purposes, such as funding working capital needs, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery; loans for acquiring, developing, constructing, and owning commercial real estate properties; and secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments, as well as originates residential mortgage loans for sale in the secondary market. In addition, it offers online banking, mobile banking, and remote deposit capture services for business clients. The company provides its products and services through 10 full-service branch banking offices and 1 mortgage loan production office in Central Virginia in the counties of Chesterfield, Hanover, Henrico, Powhatan, and James City. Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Midlothian, Virginia.

First National Bank Alaska Company Profile

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. It offers personal banking products, including savings, money market, and checking accounts; home loans, owner-builder loan programs, consumer loans, and home equity loans; debit and credit cards; and safe deposit, trust and investment management, online bill pay, escrow, and convenience banking services. The company also provides business solutions, such as business checking, savings, and money market accounts; loans for startups and acquisitions, and business growth; remote deposit capture, safe deposit, merchant, funds collecting and using, escrow, funds disbursing, business online banking, and convenience banking services; and debit and credit cards. It operates through 30 branches in Alaska. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.

