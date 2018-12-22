Virtu Financial LLC Grows Position in Farmland Partners Inc (FPI)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) by 90.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,188 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Farmland Partners worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 35,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 28,240 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 383,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 145,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 17,367 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 353,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 19,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. Farmland Partners Inc has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $9.19. The company has a market capitalization of $151.07 million, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of -0.07.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In other Farmland Partners news, Director Chris A. Downey purchased 15,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.27 per share, for a total transaction of $96,526.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,386 shares in the company, valued at $46,310.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul A. Pittman purchased 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $54,736.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,229,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,647,620.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 42,795 shares of company stock worth $255,187. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Farmland Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Virtu Financial LLC Grows Position in Farmland Partners Inc (FPI)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/virtu-financial-llc-grows-position-in-farmland-partners-inc-fpi.html.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.