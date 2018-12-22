Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KPTI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 47.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,571 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 120.6% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,085,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,486,000 after purchasing an additional 593,500 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $5,787,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 51.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 601,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,226,000 after purchasing an additional 204,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 35.5% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 647,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 169,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Wedbush raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

KPTI stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $21.71. The company has a market capitalization of $538.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 3.91.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.09. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 502.90% and a negative return on equity of 104.50%. The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $126,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 726,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,339,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $105,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 521,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,173. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $705,231. Corporate insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor(KPT-330), which is in Phase 2b clinical study in treatments of refractory multiple myeloma; Phase 1b/2 clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for multiple myeloma patients; Phase 2b clinical study in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Phase 3 clinical trial in combination with Velcade (bortezomib) and dexamethasone for multiple myeloma patients; and Phase 2/3 clinical study in liposarcoma.

