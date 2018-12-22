Vulcan Materials (VMC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Vulcan Materials have outperformed its industry in the past six months. The company has been witnessing strong aggregate shipments and pricing underpinned by growing public demand and operational discipline. Large transportation projects and growth in contract work for highways have steadily increased demand for Vulcan Materials’ products in the public construction market. The company’s focus on reducing controllable costs and maximizing operating efficiency across the organization is likely to generate higher earnings and cash flow. Moreover, earnings estimates for the current year have increased by 0.5% over the past 30 days, reflecting analysts’ optimism surrounding the stock’s earnings prospects. However, the company’s susceptibility to bad weather, trimmed guidance and higher costs are the major concerns.”

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

VMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Argus decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials to $122.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered Vulcan Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Nomura raised Vulcan Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.10.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $93.30 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $82.52 and a fifty-two week high of $141.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 20th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, Chairman J Thomas Hill purchased 1,955 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $101.66 per share, with a total value of $198,745.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,997.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,119,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $789,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,129 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 210.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,214,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,706,000 after purchasing an additional 823,657 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,499,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,102,000 after purchasing an additional 562,427 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,030,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,611,000 after purchasing an additional 541,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 190.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 727,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,892,000 after purchasing an additional 476,986 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vulcan Materials (VMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.