W W Grainger (GWW) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $265.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GWW. Macquarie lifted their target price on W W Grainger from $314.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on W W Grainger from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on W W Grainger from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on W W Grainger in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut W W Grainger from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $306.25.

NYSE:GWW opened at $272.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. W W Grainger has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $372.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.22% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that W W Grainger will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 47.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in W W Grainger by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in W W Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,516,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W W Grainger by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in W W Grainger by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in W W Grainger by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

