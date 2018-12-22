Wacker Chemie (WCH) Given a €110.00 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €123.00 ($143.02) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Commerzbank set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €105.63 ($122.82).

Shares of WCH opened at €79.36 ($92.28) on Wednesday. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of €90.59 ($105.34) and a one year high of €175.75 ($204.36).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

