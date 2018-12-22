Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.44-6.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.54. Walgreens Boots Alliance also updated its FY19 guidance to $6.40-6.70 EPS.

Shares of WBA opened at $67.26 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $59.07 and a fifty-two week high of $86.31. The stock has a market cap of $65.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.24%.

WBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.39.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $555,610.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,926.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total transaction of $4,096,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,386,356.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,756 shares of company stock valued at $5,824,194. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/walgreens-boots-alliance-wba-releases-fy-2019-earnings-guidance.html.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.