Wall Financial (WFC) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News headlines about Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Wall Financial earned a news sentiment score of 1.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Wall Financial stock opened at C$24.75 on Friday. Wall Financial has a 12-month low of C$22.90 and a 12-month high of C$29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 528.08, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.52.

About Wall Financial

Wall Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment and development company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Rental, Hotel, and Development. The company owns, develops, manages, and rents residential and commercial properties; owns, develops, and manages hotel properties; and develops, constructs, and sells residential housing properties.

