Walmart Inc (WMT) Shares Bought by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,592 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.3% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Walmart by 836.2% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,511,548 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922,857 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1,431.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,322,500 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $284,572,000 after buying an additional 3,105,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $265,661,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,208,910 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,146,539,000 after buying an additional 2,608,732 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,679,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,766,712,000 after buying an additional 1,660,543 shares during the period. 29.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morningstar set a $96.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $103.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on Walmart from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Walmart from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Walmart from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.18.

Shares of WMT opened at $87.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $81.78 and a 52-week high of $109.98. The company has a market capitalization of $268.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.32.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $124.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.86 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 807,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $76,290,996.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,347,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,181,612.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 781,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $74,314,129.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,992,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,957,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,047,153 over the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/walmart-inc-wmt-shares-bought-by-griffin-asset-management-inc.html.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.