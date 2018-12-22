Wanchain (WAN) Price Up 33.9% Over Last Week

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last week, Wanchain has traded up 33.9% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $40.43 million and $2.78 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00009834 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, DragonEX, Bitbns and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00038636 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00018489 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007409 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00002197 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002589 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00006112 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded up 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Binance, Kucoin, Bitbns and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.