Washington Prime Group Inc (WPG) CEO Louis G. Conforti Acquires 20,747 Shares of Stock

Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) CEO Louis G. Conforti purchased 20,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,793.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,117.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:WPG traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $5.01. The company had a trading volume of 11,906,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,195. Washington Prime Group Inc has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $8.44. The company has a market capitalization of $891.30 million, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.96%. Washington Prime Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.35%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Washington Prime Group during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Washington Prime Group by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 18,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Washington Prime Group by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 8,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Washington Prime Group during the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WPG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Washington Prime Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.60 to $4.30 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Washington Prime Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.10.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

