Watsco Inc (WSO) SVP Barry S. Logan Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) SVP Barry S. Logan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $353,175.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,891. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE WSO traded down $7.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,654. Watsco Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.36 and a fifty-two week high of $192.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.15). Watsco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Watsco Inc will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, September 21st. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Watsco from $187.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.11.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

