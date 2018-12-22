We Are One Seven LLC Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (T)

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 38,313 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Price Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 165.1% during the second quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 105.0% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 4,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $178,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in AT&T by 38.6% during the second quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 6,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 26th. Bank of America set a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Barclays set a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.06.

Shares of T stock opened at $28.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $39.33.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $45.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.73 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

In related news, Director Michael B. Mccallister acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.14 per share, with a total value of $116,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,499.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/we-are-one-seven-llc-takes-position-in-att-inc-t.html.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.