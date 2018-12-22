WealthPLAN Partners LLC Takes $213,000 Position in iShares Dow Jones US Health Care (IHF)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Health Care (BMV:IHF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Health Care during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Health Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Health Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Health Care by 213.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones US Health Care in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

IHF opened at $164.91 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones US Health Care has a 12 month low of $130.95 and a 12 month high of $172.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th were given a $0.0949 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 17th.

