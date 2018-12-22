Wedbush Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 18th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $8.87 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.84.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RCL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.43.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $92.52 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $92.45 and a 52-week high of $135.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,531,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,073,000 after buying an additional 80,826 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 55.6% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 532,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,237,000 after buying an additional 190,424 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 47.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 284,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,908,000 after buying an additional 91,771 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,446.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 231,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,030,000 after buying an additional 216,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,531,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,073,000 after buying an additional 80,826 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bernt Reitan sold 1,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.58, for a total value of $168,183.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain purchased 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.60 per share, with a total value of $1,995,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 842,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,971,907.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.18%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

