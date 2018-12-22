Welbilt, Inc (WBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $396.18 Million

Brokerages predict that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will announce sales of $396.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Welbilt’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $389.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $404.40 million. Welbilt reported sales of $365.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $412.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.89 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 88.66%. Welbilt’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WBT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $19.00 price target on Welbilt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Welbilt from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Welbilt from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Welbilt from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Welbilt has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Shares of NYSE WBT opened at $11.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.08. Welbilt has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.36.

In related news, insider William Johnson purchased 29,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $399,393.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 29,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,393.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard James Sheffer purchased 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $60,324.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,324. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 38,862 shares of company stock valued at $522,897 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBT. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Welbilt by 54.0% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,336,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,105 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Welbilt by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,009,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,544,000 after buying an additional 1,470,878 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,908,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Welbilt by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,474,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,893,000 after buying an additional 953,581 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Welbilt by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,240,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,017,000 after buying an additional 946,747 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

