WellCare Health Plans, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of $3.07 Per Share (WCG)

WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) – Stock analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for WellCare Health Plans in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 17th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group analyst J. Twizell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.07 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.96. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group also issued estimates for WellCare Health Plans’ Q2 2019 earnings at $4.11 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $13.30 EPS.

Get WellCare Health Plans alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WCG. BMO Capital Markets set a $345.00 price target on shares of WellCare Health Plans and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $292.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.60.

Shares of NYSE WCG opened at $226.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. WellCare Health Plans has a 52-week low of $187.06 and a 52-week high of $324.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.24. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 234.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 3,977.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Robert Polen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.85, for a total value of $770,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director H James Dallas acquired 1,171 shares of WellCare Health Plans stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $256.35 per share, for a total transaction of $300,185.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,647 shares of company stock worth $1,924,167. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About WellCare Health Plans

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. It operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for WellCare Health Plans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WellCare Health Plans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.