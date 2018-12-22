Wells Fargo & Co Initiates Coverage on BP (BP)

Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of BP (NYSE:BP) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $41.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

BP has been the subject of several other research reports. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of BP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of BP from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Santander upgraded shares of BP from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BP presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.69.

NYSE BP opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. BP has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $47.83. The company has a market capitalization of $124.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.83.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.29. BP had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $79.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BP will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.79%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in BP by 131.3% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in BP during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in BP by 250.4% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in BP by 1,375.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in BP during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. 11.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

