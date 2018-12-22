Wells Fargo & Co Trims Diamondback Energy (FANG) Target Price to $151.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $157.00 to $151.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 70.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FANG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $170.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.93.

FANG stock opened at $88.77 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $86.51 and a 1-year high of $140.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $538.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $89,910.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,611.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,397,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,949,000. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,378,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,636,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 28.0% in the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 19,329 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

