Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,378 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,728 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.41% of Brookline Bancorp worth $5,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 9,626 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $431,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 13,662 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,051,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after buying an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 142,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRKL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brookline Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $13.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.89. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 9.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This is a boost from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

Brookline Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 6th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

