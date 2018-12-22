Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Position in Sprint Corp (S)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 869,132 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 31,709 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Sprint were worth $5,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sprint in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Sprint by 1,223.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,855 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 18,355 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC increased its holdings in Sprint by 294.4% in the second quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. purchased a new position in Sprint in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Sprint in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on S. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sprint has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.66.

In other news, insider Jorge Enrique Gracia sold 129,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $827,179.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Fisher sold 327,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $2,030,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,419,275 shares in the company, valued at $14,999,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 82.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Sprint Corp has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $6.62.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The cell phone carrier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Sprint had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sprint Corp will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprint Profile

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

