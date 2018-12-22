WESCO International (WCC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has $54.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WESCO continues to benefit from its solid momentum across all the end markets in both U.S. and Canada. Moreover, this remains the key driver of the company’s organic sales. Also, the company is witnessing growing contract wins in all the markets which are tailwinds. Additionally, WESCO’s robust supply chain solutions portfolio and strengthening relationship with utility and non-residential construction clients are likely to continue aiding its momentum in the market. We believe improving demand from data centres, broadband, cyber security and cloud technology projects will continue to drive the company's top-line growth. However, supplier concentration remains a concern. Further, increasing sales in international projects are headwinds for margin expansion. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis.”

Several other brokerages have also commented on WCC. ValuEngine lowered WESCO International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on WESCO International in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Standpoint Research upgraded WESCO International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on WESCO International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Shares of WCC stock opened at $45.35 on Wednesday. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $45.29 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.86.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. WESCO International had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that WESCO International will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 6.6% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,097,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,645,000 after acquiring an additional 68,275 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 9.6% in the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 745,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,784,000 after acquiring an additional 65,047 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 0.5% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 696,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 37.9% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 545,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,531,000 after acquiring an additional 149,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 5.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 416,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,592,000 after acquiring an additional 23,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

