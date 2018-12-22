West Bancorporation (WTBA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “WEST BANCORP has focused on providing community-oriented personal and commercial banking services. They provide full service to small and medium size businesses, individuals, schools, organizations and local government. West Bank is known for sticking to the basics in banking. They focus on traditional services like loans and deposit accounts for business and individuals. Unlike most banks, West Bank has held the line on service charge increases. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on West Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

West Bancorporation stock opened at $19.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $310.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.73. West Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.13 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 15.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that West Bancorporation will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George D. Milligan purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,900.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in West Bancorporation by 51.6% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in West Bancorporation by 27.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in West Bancorporation by 95.7% during the third quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 9,753 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in West Bancorporation by 2,249.9% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 21,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 20,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in West Bancorporation during the third quarter worth $541,000. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

