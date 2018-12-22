Western Digital Corp (WDC) Plans $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the data storage provider on Monday, January 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th.

Western Digital has increased its dividend by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years. Western Digital has a dividend payout ratio of 18.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Western Digital to earn $5.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $35.90 on Friday. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $35.86 and a 12 month high of $106.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.08. Western Digital had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Digital will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WDC shares. TheStreet cut Western Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Mizuho cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Longbow Research set a $100.00 target price on Western Digital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Western Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.68.

In other news, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 1,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $80,150.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,992.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Western Digital Corp (WDC) Plans $0.50 Quarterly Dividend” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/western-digital-corp-wdc-plans-0-50-quarterly-dividend.html.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.