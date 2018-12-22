Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Position Increased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,333,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,195,461 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.86% of Weyerhaeuser worth $3,108,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WY. Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Argus lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “strong sell” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.63.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, insider Devin W. Stockfish bought 27,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.93 per share, for a total transaction of $751,077.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY opened at $21.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.50. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1 year low of $21.27 and a 1 year high of $38.39.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 118.26%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

