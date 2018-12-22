Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $46.78

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $46.78 and last traded at $47.00, with a volume of 2622400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.84.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Argus set a $80.00 price target on Williams-Sonoma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on Williams-Sonoma and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.89.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 4.97%. Research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 24th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

