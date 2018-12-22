Winding Tree (LIF) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.47 Million

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Winding Tree token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00003116 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Winding Tree has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Winding Tree has a market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $478.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009092 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.75 or 0.02704385 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00147404 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00176986 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000115 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025927 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025898 BTC.

Winding Tree Token Profile

Winding Tree was first traded on January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,260,078 tokens. Winding Tree’s official website is windingtree.com. Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Winding Tree is blog.windingtree.com. The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Winding Tree Token Trading

Winding Tree can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Winding Tree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Winding Tree using one of the exchanges listed above.

