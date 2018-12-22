Winnebago Industries (WGO) Given New $34.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its price target decreased by analysts at SunTrust Banks to $34.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the construction company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price indicates a potential upside of 51.58% from the company’s current price. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WGO. TheStreet cut Winnebago Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Shares of WGO opened at $22.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $722.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.62. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $19.77 and a 12 month high of $58.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 19th. The construction company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $493.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.96 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter worth about $1,685,000. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 12.3% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 68,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter worth about $588,000. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1,580.0% in the second quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 196,709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,986,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.